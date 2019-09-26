Beginning Saturday, Sept. 28, visit each participating North Beach Atlantic City locations encourage those visiting to take a selfie by the pumpkin display and vote for the best pumpkin at North Beach Atlantic City on Instagram. Winners will be announced on Oct. 31.
The contest is designed to demonstrate and enjoy community camaraderie with neighbors and friends, while choosing a favorite pumpkin display, enjoy snacks and games, and celebrate the spirit of North Beach.
The participating North Beach partners include; Ocean Casino Resort, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Steel Pier, the Atlantic City Lighthouse, Resorts Casino & Hotel, Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall, Made Chocolate, and Rhythm & Spirits. For more information visit AtlanticCityNorthBeach.com.
