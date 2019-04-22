Northfield event to honor Avanzar's Heroes

NORTHFIELD — Avanzar, formerly The Women’s Center, will hold an Evening in Spring Honoring Avanzar’s Heroes.
“This event celebrates the individuals, businesses and community partners who align with our mission of empowering individuals and families by working to secure their physical safety, emotional well-being, individual freedom and economic equality,” Avanzar CEO Claudia Ratzlaff said.
This year’s honorees are Kimberly Pack, survivor; D’Arcy Johnson Day, lawyers; Amy Gatto, chairperson of the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders; Margaret Belfield, MSN, RN., executive vice president and COO AtlantiCare; and Tamu Lane, director of social justice programming for Avanzar.
The event will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive.
Tickets for the event are $65 and can be purchased at avanzarnow.org or by calling 609-601-9925, ext. 1028.
Avanzar provides a wide array of services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. The organization is the state-wide provider of human trafficking services and the regional technical assistance provider for the seven southern counties in New Jersey, supporting the implementation of Grow NJ Kids and NJ First Steps, quality rating and improvement systems designed to improve early childhood education and early childcare programs.