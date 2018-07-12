Hello from Base Camp V.
We hope that everyone is enjoying the beautiful weather that we have been blessed with. Hopefully it will continue all summer.
The annual parade of lobsters is heading to Brigantine. These savory crustaceans will be the honored guest at the VFW's LobsterFest, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, July 21. It will end after the last lobster has been consumed. The LobsterFest is open to the public and is always a summer highlight. So mark your calendars and plan to attend!
Members, our next monthly meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2.
Remember that if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can stop by and place them in the Flag Drop Off Box, located outside the Post at 121 31st. St. South. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God Bless the United States of America!
Sgt. D