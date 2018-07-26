Hello from Base Camp V.
Well the annual LobsterFest was a great success! We would like to say "thank you" to our neighbors and friends who came out and enjoyed a great lobster dinner. Even with the inclement weather, we had a full house. Your continued support of the VFW is greatly appreciated and will help us in assisting our veterans and neighbors in need.
I personally want to send out a "job well done" to the post and auxiliary members who volunteered their time and efforts to make sure our guests had a wonderful experience. I cannot thank you enough for always being there.
VFW members and guest, plan to stop by the Post Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. for dinner, or Saturday evening, starting at 6 p.m. for a burger platter. and how about a quick breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning, starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at (609-266-9813) for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. As always, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 2, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Remember that if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can stop by and place them in the Flag Drop Off Box, located outside the post at 121 31st St. South. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God bless the United States of America!! Sgt. D