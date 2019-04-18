Notes from the Coast Guard Auxiliary - Does your life jacket fit?

Spring is officially here. Finally! It’s time to start getting the boat ready for summer.
The most important piece of safety equipment on your vessel is your life jacket, also known as a personal flotation device or PFD. However, a life jacket that does not fit properly can put a person at risk of drowning. Life jackets are not a “one size fits all” proposition. It’s the captain’s responsibility to make sure all on board have a properly fitted life jacket. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary has a few tips for choosing a life jacket.
Choose only a life jacket approved by the U.S. Coast Guard and the correct size for the weight of the person. Use the "touchdown" test to see if your life jacket fits properly. Lift your arms above your head as if signaling a touchdown. The chest portion of the jacket should not touch your chin when you look left, right or over your shoulder. If the jacket passes this test, it most likely fits. If possible, try it in shallow water. The life jacket should not ride up on your body. However, ride-up may happen if your stomach is larger than your chest.
Weigh a child and measure for chest size under the arms before shopping for a child's life jacket. A proper fit should be snug but not tight. Wearing the jacket, the child should stand normally with arms at his or her sides. Grab the jacket at the shoulders and firmly lift. The jacket does not fit if it moves more than 3 inches up and down the child's body during the test.
Ensure a life jacket for an infant or child has a crotch strap to help keep the life jacket on, an oversized float collar to help keep the head out of the water and a grab loop for easier water rescue. All straps should be intact and fastened at all times.
Keep yourself and your passengers safe this summer. Learn more about life jackets and boating safety in general. Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary conducts About Boating Safely classes, with the next class on Saturday, May 11. Each class runs eight hours and a lunch will be provided. Class size is limited, so please register now to guarantee availability. To register leave a message at 609-926-7607 or email boatsafely@comcast.net. A $60 prepaid registration is required.
All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc) on waters of the state of New Jersey, regardless of age, are required to possess a boating safety certificate. Upon passing the test at the end of the About Boating Safely class, a NJ Boating Safety Certificate will be issued.
In addition to the class May 11, classes will be held on the following Saturdays: June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10. All classes start at 9 a.m. and are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St.