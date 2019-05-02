Notes from the Coast Guard Auxiliary - Spring boating danger

If you are one of the lucky boaters who can get out on our first warm spring days, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary wants to warn that water temperatures are still dangerously low, hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s and will stay that way for weeks to come. Add the numerous days with high blustery winds and what is normally a serene place to recreate can actually become downright treacherous.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary cautions boaters not to dismiss the perils of cold water immersion. This phenomenon causes a person immersed in cold water to lose body heat up to twenty-five times faster than when in cold air alone. The past several years, New Jersey has experienced a number of spring boating accidents on vessels 16-feet and under. This type of cold-water accident can easily cause personal injury and unfortunately sometimes fatalities. Don’t exceed your own or your boat’s capabilities. As beautiful as the water is, it can be very unforgiving.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary stresses the need to always wear a life jacket. The law requires life jackets to be of proper size, U.S. Coast Guard approved and readily accessible, defined as being within arm’s reach. Life jackets don’t work if you aren’t wearing them! Other equipment that is required to be onboard is a sound producing device, a flare kit, a fire extinguisher if operating a petroleum-powered craft, and proper lighting if operating after sunset. Other considerations include carrying a cell phone, filing a float plan, knowledge of your VHF radio and having an emergency position-indicating radio beacon, or EPIRB.
Learn more about cold weather boating safety. Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary conducts About Boating Safely classes in Brigantine. The next class will be Saturday, May 11. All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc) on waters of the state of New Jersey, regardless of age, are required to possess a boating safety certificate. Upon passing the test at the end of the About Boating Safely class, an N.J. Boating Safety Certificate will be issued. A $60 prepaid registration is required. Classes are taught by qualified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Each class runs 8 hours and lunch will be provided. Class size is limited, so please register now to guarantee availability.
In addition to the class to be conducted May 11, classes will also be given on the following Saturdays: June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10. All classes start at 9 a.m. and are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. You may register by leaving a message at 609-926-7607 or email boatsafely@comcast.net. Class information is also on our website at www.uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org.