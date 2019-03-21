Notes from the Coast Guard Auxiliary — Registration open for boating safety classes

It’s March, and the weather will soon be getting warmer. It’s been a rough winter, but spring is on its way. When we get the first warm sunny days we’ll start thinking about getting our boats ready for summer. We’ll start thinking of all the chores involved in making our craft seaworthy for the upcoming season. Perhaps you purchased a new boat or jet ski at the boat show and are gathering all the new gear you want on board. But of all the tasks we have on our list, the one that never seems to make its way to the top is education.
The art and science of what we call boating changes with each new technological advance. Skills you may have learned have grown rusty, new gadgets have changed the way we apply our skills. But unless we update our skill sets, we may not be as safe a boater as we could be. And remember, the State of New Jersey now requires a boating safety course for all operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (jet ski, wave runner, etc.) on waters of the State of New Jersey, regardless of age.
Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary can help you get ready for the upcoming boating season. They will once again conduct “About Boating Safely” classes starting with the first one Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. Each class runs eight hours and a lunch will be provided. Class size is limited, so please register early to guarantee availability.
For information on how to register call 609-926-7607 and leave a message. A $60 pre-paid registration is required.
In addition to the class on April 13, classes will also be offered on the following dates (all Saturdays): May 11, June 8, July 13, and Aug. 10. All classes start at 9 a.m. and are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd Street. Classes are taught by qualified U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Upon passing the test at the end of the “About Boating Safely” class, an NJ Boating Safety Certificate will be issued.