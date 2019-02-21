Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Notes from the Coast Guard Auxiliary — VHF-FM radios for your vessel

While the weather is still cold, it’s a good time to think about some essential equipment you should have onboard your boat.

This time of year, there are quite often special “boat show” prices on marine equipment. In addition to life jackets for all onboard, a VHF-FM marine-band radio is one of the most important pieces of safety equipment you should have. Many boaters may feel safe with just a cell phone, however, the Coast Guard recommends marine-band radios set to channel 16 for all boaters. Though a cell phone is better than no communication device at all, cell phones tend to have gaps or no coverage while on the water, plus limited battery life.

With a VHF-FM marine-band radio on board and set to channel 16, a boater is only a call away from help. The Coast Guard and fellow mariners monitor channel 16 at all times. This dramatically increases the number of people who can respond. After a distress message has been received, the Coast Guard can find you more quickly if you stay by your radio and can transmit a signal which a rescue boat or aircraft can receive.

Most VHF radios now come with Digital Selective Calling, or DSC. This is the equivalent of a "mayday button.” When activated, it automatically broadcasts an encoded distress call that will be picked up by all nearby vessels equipped with DSC. If the radio is interfaced with a GPS, it will also automatically broadcast the distressed vessel's position. If you already have a radio, now, while it’s cold outside, is the perfect time to get out the owner’s manual and make sure you know exactly how yours works.

Learn more about VHF radios and boating safety in general. Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct About Boating Safely classes starting with the first one on Saturday, April 13. Classes run 8 hours and a lunch will be provided. To register, leave a message at 609-926-7607 or email boatsafely@comcast.net. A $60 prepaid registration is required.

All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc.) on waters of the state of New Jersey, regardless of age, are required to take a boating safety course. Upon passing the test at the end of the About Boating Safely class a NJ Boating Safety Certificate will be issued. In addition to the class on April 13, classes will be held on the following Saturdays: May 11, June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10. All classes start at 9 a.m. and are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St.

If you are interested in becoming part of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Brigantine Flotilla 85 welcomes new members. Come join us at our next meeting, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St. For more information, visit us on the web at USCGAux-Brigantine-NJ.org.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.