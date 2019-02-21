Notes from the Coast Guard Auxiliary — VHF-FM radios for your vessel

While the weather is still cold, it’s a good time to think about some essential equipment you should have onboard your boat.
This time of year, there are quite often special “boat show” prices on marine equipment. In addition to life jackets for all onboard, a VHF-FM marine-band radio is one of the most important pieces of safety equipment you should have. Many boaters may feel safe with just a cell phone, however, the Coast Guard recommends marine-band radios set to channel 16 for all boaters. Though a cell phone is better than no communication device at all, cell phones tend to have gaps or no coverage while on the water, plus limited battery life.
With a VHF-FM marine-band radio on board and set to channel 16, a boater is only a call away from help. The Coast Guard and fellow mariners monitor channel 16 at all times. This dramatically increases the number of people who can respond. After a distress message has been received, the Coast Guard can find you more quickly if you stay by your radio and can transmit a signal which a rescue boat or aircraft can receive.
Most VHF radios now come with Digital Selective Calling, or DSC. This is the equivalent of a "mayday button.” When activated, it automatically broadcasts an encoded distress call that will be picked up by all nearby vessels equipped with DSC. If the radio is interfaced with a GPS, it will also automatically broadcast the distressed vessel's position. If you already have a radio, now, while it’s cold outside, is the perfect time to get out the owner’s manual and make sure you know exactly how yours works.
Learn more about VHF radios and boating safety in general. Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct About Boating Safely classes starting with the first one on Saturday, April 13. Classes run 8 hours and a lunch will be provided. To register, leave a message at 609-926-7607 or email boatsafely@comcast.net. A $60 prepaid registration is required.
All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc.) on waters of the state of New Jersey, regardless of age, are required to take a boating safety course. Upon passing the test at the end of the About Boating Safely class a NJ Boating Safety Certificate will be issued. In addition to the class on April 13, classes will be held on the following Saturdays: May 11, June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10. All classes start at 9 a.m. and are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St.
If you are interested in becoming part of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Brigantine Flotilla 85 welcomes new members. Come join us at our next meeting, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St. For more information, visit us on the web at USCGAux-Brigantine-NJ.org.