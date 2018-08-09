The United States Coast Guard has released a free mobile app, designed to provide key boating safety information on your iPhone or Android smartphone. The official U.S. Coast Guard app gives you 24/7 access to the most commonly requested information and resources for the recreational boating public. Download the free app from the Apple and Google Play online stores. Search for the app named "United States Coast Guard."
Features of the app include: state boating information, a safety equipment checklist, free boating safety check requests, navigation rules, float plans. and calling features to report pollution or suspicious activity. When location services are enabled, users can receive the latest weather reports from the closest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather buoys as well as report the location of a hazard on the water.
The app also features an Emergency Assistance button which, with location services enabled, will call the closest Coast Guard command center. At the bottom of most pages in the app, including the main home page, you will see a large red emergency assistance button. Tapping that gives you VHF-FM radio information and buttons for you to initiate a call to the Coast Guard or 911. Your latitude and longitude are also displayed on this screen.
The Boating Safety Mobile app was not designed to replace a boater's marine VHF radio, which the Coast Guard strongly recommends all boaters have aboard their vessels. The app was mainly designed to provide additional boating safety resources for mobile device users. Remember, the farther off shore you travel, the weaker the cell phone signal becomes.
The app is self-contained, so personal information is stored on the phone and is not sent to the Coast Guard unless the user chooses to send it. The Coast Guard does not track a user's location, and the app does not track a user's location unless the app is being used.
Want to help promote boating safety? The Coast Guard Auxiliary is actively seeking volunteers interested in serving their country and their community. For anyone looking for a meaningful volunteer position, you may find a perfect fit in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.
