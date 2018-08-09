Hello from Base Camp V.
The officers and members of Brigantine Memorial Post No. 6964 would like to say "thank you" to all of our neighbors and visitors, who stopped by our table during last Saturdays Farmers Market, and on Tuesday evening at the National Night Out celebration. We were happy to participate and meet everyone who stopped by to say hello at these two events and to support our community.
VFW members and guest Beverly have another special menu planned for this Friday, so plan to stop by the Post Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. for dinner, or Saturday evening, starting at 6 p.m. for a burger platter, and a quick breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning, starting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can call the V at (609-266-9813) for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. As always, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 6, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God Bless the United States of America!!
Sgt. D