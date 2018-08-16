Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, summer is winding down and the moms and dads are starting to get the kids all of their school clothes and supplies. Hopefully the weather will return to bright sunny skies so that we can enjoy the rest of August and all of September.
Members, our next monthly meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6.
VFW members and guests, I hear that there is another interesting menu planned for this Friday, so stop by the post starting 5:30 p.m. for dinner, or Saturday starting at 6 p.m. for a burger platter, and a quick breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised.
As always, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God bless the United States of America!
Sgt. D