Notes from the VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
Members, our post will be sponsoring a breakfast Friday, April 26, for the veterans living at the Vineland Veterans Home. Any member who wants to attend and help assist the veterans, please be at the V at 09:00 on the 26th, and we will go over together. The veterans really enjoy being out for a few hours with our members.
Well, its time to start thinking about attending the 2019 NJ VFW Convention. This year the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States celebrates it's 100th birthday. The expanded convention in Wildwood starts on Wednesday, June 19, and ends Saturday, June 23, after the parade. Rooms are limited, so make your plans and add your name to the sign-in sheet at the post as soon as possible.
VFW members and guests, Beverly has another great menu planned, and it's a great way to spend a Friday evening with family and friends. On Saturday evening you can stop by the V, starting at 6 p.m., for a hamburger platter or some surprise items. Then stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Post and auxiliary members, we will be swearing in the post's and auxiliary's 2019-20 officers at our next monthly meeting, Thursday, May 2, starting at 7:30 p.m. So please mark it down on your calendars and attend the meeting to show your comradeship and support for our new officers.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged and has earned a Campaign Ribbon, or someone wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary, can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D