Notes from the VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
Well we are three weeks away from Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of summer. Lets hope that the weather cooperates and we have a wonderful and safe holiday.
Well its time to start thinking about attending the 2019 NJ VFW Convention. This year the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States celebrates it's 100 birthday! The expanded convention in Wildwood starts on Wednesday, June 19 and ends Saturday, June 23 after the parade. Rooms are limited, so make your plans and add your name to the sign in sheet at the Post as soon as possible.
VFW Members and guests, Beverly has another great menu planned and it's a great way to spend a Friday evening with family and friends. On Saturday evening you can stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. for a hamburger platter or some surprise items. Then stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, due to the VFW State Convention in June, our next meeting will be held in July on a date to be determined. As soon as the officers have determined date, we will make it available at the Post and in the Times and Beachcomber.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged and has earned a campaign ribbon, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D