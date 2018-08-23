Hello from Base Camp V.
Well it's that time of year for the Auxiliary Crab Night. The festivities will be held Saturday, Sept. 1, beginning at 5 p.m., and ending after the last crab has been enjoyed. Also on the menu are hand-made crab cakes, steamers, U-peel-em Shrimp, hot dogs, corn on the cob and a great dessert table.
Crab Night is open to the public, and you can eat in or take your dinner home. So get a group together and mark your calendars to attend. Look for the flyer or call the V at 609-266-9813 for additional information.
VFW members, the auxiliary is looking for volunteers to help during the Crab Night. If you could spare a few hours, please stop by V, by Wednesday, Aug. 29, and add your name, and the time you will be there, to the Crab Night volunteer sheet. We all know how much the auxiliary does for our post and our fundraisers, so let's support the auxiliary. We all have to do our part in the post's efforts in supporting our veterans and our community.
VFW Members and guests, Beverly has another great menu planned for this Friday night, so stop by the V for dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m., or for a quick burger on Saturday evening, starting at 6 PM, or for a hearty breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full menu or stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, mark your calendars for our next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 6, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Remember that if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can stop by and place them in the Flag Drop Off Box, located outside the Post, 121 31st St. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God bless the United States of America!
Sgt. D