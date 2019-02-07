OceanFirst Foundation donates $400,000 for scholarships at N.J. colleges

TOMS RIVER TOWNSHIP — Building on its long-standing tradition of supporting higher education, OceanFirst Foundation of Toms River has awarded $400,000 in grants to Atlantic Cape Community College, Brookdale Community College, Cumberland County College, Ocean County College, Georgian Court University, Monmouth University, Rowan University and Stockton University for scholarships that will help students from central and southern New Jersey pursue their undergraduate education.
In the past nine years of the program more than 1,500 students have received $2.2 million in scholarship assistance.
The 2019 scholarships are open to all undergraduate students attending one of the eight participating schools providing they meet the following minimum criteria.
· Applicants must reside within the OceanFirst footprint. All residents of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Ocean counties, as well as residents of Monroe Township, Middlesex County, are eligible to apply.
· Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 at the time of application and must provide a copy of their high school or college transcript. If the transcript is already on file with the college or university the student is attending, they do not need to resend.
OceanFirst Foundation provides grants to nonprofits and schools that meet community needs within the OceanFirst Bank footprint. OceanFirst Foundation has long supported youth development and education as one of its top priorities.
“Our goal is to help students achieve success, and this year we're very excited to offer more students the opportunity to apply for an OceanFirst scholarship.” said Katherine Durante, executive director of the OceanFirst Foundation.
This year’s Scholarship Program will provide $50,000 grants to Atlantic Cape Community College, Brookdale Community College, Cumberland County College, Georgian Court University, Ocean County College, Monmouth University, Rowan University and Stockton University for the purpose of awarding scholarships for undergraduate education. Scholarships will be awarded to students in any year of undergraduate study.
Each college or university will evaluate all scholarship applications received, select recipients, and award funds based on the school’s existing policies and procedures. Selection decisions are made completely independent of OceanFirst Foundation. For an application or information on the scholarship program, interested applicants can stop into any OceanFirst Bank branch or see oceanfirstfdn.org.