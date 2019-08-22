Condolences to the family of the late Don McGahn whose funeral was Aug. 17. The McGahn family has been one of the most prominent in Atlantic County for almost 50 years. Don’s brother, Sen. Dr. Joseph McGahn, was described by the New York Times as the “principal architect” of casino gambling. The brothers Paddy, Joe and Don were also very involved in athletics.
I recall as a youngster attending Don’s football, baseball and basketball games at Holy Spirit. Don and his friend G-Tom O’Brien were two of the best players in the county. Both broke the Holy Spirit basketball record for most foul shots in one game with 14.
Prayers for wife Noreen and the McGahn family.
Turning back the pages to ...
1954: Atlantic City lifeguard Harry McGarrigel was training for the $5,000 Atlantic City Around the Island Swim along with Ed Solitaire and Ed Stetzer, both of whom pioneered the swim. ($5,000 was very big money at the time.) McGarrigel at age 26 also completed the Centennial Steel Pier Swim. McGarrigel had been an outstanding athlete at Holy Spirit High School. (At the time there were questions about anyone swimming around the island.)
1960: The ice rink at Convention Hall was packed with skaters on weekends. The hall also housed the Atlantic City Sea Gulls hockey team as well as many hockey programs for youth. Almost 20 years before casino gambling, ice skating was an attraction at many hotels, including the Chelsea, Colony, La Concha, Lombardy, Marlborough Blenheim, Seaside, Shelburne, and Traymore. The Ice Capades were a big draw at the Convention Hall during the summer.
1960: Horse racing was also a big draw at the Atlantic City Race Course, which hosted some of the nation’s top races, including the United Nations Handicap. The course also offered great summer jobs for college students and teachers. I worked as a car jockey at that time.
1973: Mike Sooy, Mike Branco, Vince Gabisch, Craig Smith, Don Marrandino, Bill and Ed Crilley, and Terry Brennan led St. Philip the Apostle to an undefeated regular season record in the Atlantic County CYO League. The team was coached by Al Savage. The home court was the St. Philip’s School gym, the present site of the Brigantine Rec Center.
1980: Sean Simon and Tom Trockenbrodeach had hat tricks to lead the Fury to a 6-0 win over the Chiefs in the Brigantine Soccer League.
1993: The crew team of Jackie Cochrane, Pat Magosin, Terry Chiarolanza, Pat Marrandino, Mary Anne Wilkins, and Pinky Fetter finished second in the Masters Race on the Schuylkill.
2012: Atlantic City High School pitcher Brett Kennedy (Brigantine) received a partial baseball scholarship to Fordham University. Brett went through the various levels of the Brigantine Baseball League before starring on the mound for the Atlantic City Vikings. Brett had an impressive 2.13 ERA. The six-foot, 190 pound senior already has a fast ball that reaches 88 mph.
2014: Cassidy Shea made 20 saves in Atlantic City High School’s 3-2 field hockey loss to Mainland.
2016: Bill Stroby had eight saves in helping the Holy Spirit soccer team (1-1-3) earn its first win of the year 2-1 over St. Joseph.
2016: Robert Glanville (Atlantic City) had a stellar day for Ursinus, with six tackles in a 30-27 loss to McDaniel.
2017: The Holy Spirit 4x400 relay team of Kristy Goff, Isabella Desario, Iyanna Plummer and Christine Conaghy won the Non Public B championship, breaking its own school record with a time of 4:13.24.