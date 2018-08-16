Each summer seems to give rise to some sort of newfangled gadgetry on coastal New Jersey waters, from the boom of stand-up paddleboards — dubbed SUPs — to single-person kayaks that can be peddled, paddled or sailed, to nearly every form of powered personal watercraft imaginable.
One form of watercraft that has been around for hundreds of years, however, and is part of a way of life in Pacific island communities but bordering on unheard of in U.S. East Coast communities, is the outrigger canoe.
The Philadelphia Outrigger Canoe Club, led largely by a contingent of folks with strong ties to the Hawaiian Islands, was created to help others not only understand the history behind outrigger canoes but to appreciate how much fun they can be. The club's mission is, in part, “to embrace the Hawaiian culture and bring the Aloha Spirit to the City of Brotherly Love and beyond.”
The club hosts several events each year that bring together like-minded clubs and individual enthusiasts of outrigger canoe racing. This weekend, a Brigantine event returns called the Ozone Hoe Wa`a Challenge, which has expanded from one to three days. The Challenge starts with newly added paddling clinics Friday, Aug. 17, and segues into the main event — three divisions of six-person outrigger canoe (OC-6) races in the ocean off Brigantine — beginning Saturday morning, Aug. 18, from the south-end Cove beach.
This year's Hoe Wa`a Challenge expects more than 30 OC-6 teams, up from 24 last year, that hail from as far north as Connecticut, as far south as Washington, D.C., and as far west as Chicago.
Another new component, called the Sunova Waterman's Challenge, includes two open-ocean races of four- and eight-mile distances that combine single- and double-person outrigger canoes (OC-1 and OC-2), prone and stand-up paddleboards and surfskis, which look like single-person racing sculls but are paddled rather than rowed.
The Hoe Wa`a Challenge started off on the Atlantic City side of the Absecon Inlet — near the site of what had been Captain Starn's – seven summers ago. When Atlantic City began reconstruction of its north-end Boardwalk, the challenge was forced to move during summer 2016. According to club President Jill Denyes, Brigantine welcomed the challenge with open arms and is hosting the event for the third summer.
“We couldn't be happier with the location — it was kind of a blessing in disguise,” said Denyes, who hails from Hawaii and now lives in South Jersey. “The Brigantine location is just so much more hospitable in terms of having a nice sandy beach where people can watch the start and finish of the races if they want to. The city has arranged for parking of the trailers and has been extremely nice to us as far as working out all the logistics and accommodations.
“In short, we're never going back (to the Atlantic City side).”
The Hoe Wa`a Challenge races will begin and end at the Cove beach Saturday morning (see schedule below), as will Friday's paddling clinics. The Waterman's Challenge races start 9 a.m. Sunday off the 14th Street South beach in front of Laguna Grill & Rum Bar, which will also be the site of a luau following Saturday's main event beginning around 5 p.m.
“I can't imagine there being a better place for a luau (than Laguna),” Denyes said. “Is there anywhere else in New Jersey that has a bar and restaurant that's literally on the beach?”
Renowned Hawaiian outrigger canoe paddlers Kai Bartlett and Kekoa Cramer will host Friday's clinics. Bartlett will be teaching an OC-6 clinic. He is a former member of Team Primo, according to Denyes, which is a past team winner of the Molokai Hoe, widely considered the Super Bowl of outrigger canoe racing. The Molokai Hoe returns to Hawaii for the 66th year in October.
“Both of those guys are superstars in the paddling community,” Denyes said. “They're very high level, and exist in another whole paddling world from the one I do.”
Bartlett has been a special guest at club events in Philly three times previously, but has never been part of the Brigantine event prior to this year. Cramer is a first-time participant in any club event.
“There's a lot coming to Brigantine that's unique this weekend,” Denyes said. “This is definitely shaping up to be the biggest event we've ever hosted thus far.”
For more, see pocchoewaa.com.
2018 Hoe Wa`a Challenge
Friday, Aug. 17
Paddling Clinics: Three two-hour clinics with Kekoa Cramer in OC-6 and Kai Bartlett in OC-1 and OC-2. Clinics are 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and will be held concurrently at the Cove beach, accessible off Lagoon Boulevard and Ocean Drive in Brigantine. Registration is closed but spectators are welcome.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Ozone Hoe Wa`a Challenge includes a 12-mile women's OC-6 race, 12-mile men's OC-6 race, and a 9-mile co-ed OC-6 race. All races start from the Cove beach in Brigantine, navigate a triangle course the entire length of the island, and return to the Cove. The women's race starts 7:30 a.m., the men's at 10:30 a.m., and the mixed at 1:30 p.m. A luau and awards banquet takes place at Laguna Grill & Rum Bar starting 5 p.m. Laguna will be open to the public but the luau is for competitors and their guests only.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Sunova Waterman's Challenge includes OC-1, OC-2, surfski, standup and prone paddleboard competing in the same four- and eight-mile long races. There will be staggered starts for both long and short races starting 9 a.m. off the beach in front of Laguna Grill & Rum Bar, 14th Street South and Ocean Avenue.