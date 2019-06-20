Brigantine — Get out the summer gear, put on your flip flops and get ready for Kline-McAnney American Legion Post #396 “Party on Island Time” event on Saturday, June 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the American Legion Post.
The event will feature a Caribbean Island Buffet dinner and live music by Sounds of The Island, playing a variety of traditional Carribean favorites as well as music from artists such as Bob Marley, Jimmy Buffett, Zach Brown and many others.
Tropical drinks like Pina Coladas, Rum Runners and other beverages will be available at the cash bar for those ages 21 and older. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 10 years of age. Tickets are available at the American Legion Post #396, North Point Marina or through Tricia Cosgrove at 267-347-0179.
This event is open to the public and all ages. Have a great time as we roll into the summer with your friends at the American Legion Auxiliary and the Veterans of the American Legion Post 396.
For more information, contact Maria Sacco Handle, President, American Legion Auxiliary Unit #396 at 609-705-2424 or email mariasaccohandle@gmail.com.