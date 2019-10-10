Domestic pets of all sorts were brought to the parking lot of St. Thomas the Apostle Church on Sunday, Oct. 6, to be blessed as part of a ritual associated with the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, which is generally celebrated on or around Oct. 4 each year.
The Rev. Jose Thomas, parochial vicar of St. Thomas the Apostle, gave the blessing before sprinkling holy water on all animals in attendance.
“We thank you, St. Francis of Assisi, for your love of nature, for your love of animals — animals who are our friends and companions,” Thomas said. “We thank you, Lord, for letting us share the Earth with all the creatures, and we pray that you keep them away from sickness, and that God may bless them all and keep them safe.”
St. Francis was born in the 12th century in Assisi, Italy, and is one of the most revered religious figures in history. He wrote the Canticle of the Creatures, which expresses his love for nature and all creatures under the sun.
Some environmental activist groups have praised St. Francis for being the orginal Earth Day advocate, even though Earth Day was formally founded about 750 years after his 1224 death. He was canonized about four years after his death by Pope Gregory IX and is considered, along with St. Catherine of Siena, the Patron Saint of Italy.
An outreach branch of PETA allows owners and guardians of animals that cannot be transported to be blessed via a recorded phone message. Call toll-free 833-Assisi-1 (833-277-4741) to have an animal blessed by phone.
A meeting of the canine minds took place on the St. Thomas parking lot Sunday. Hank, the little brown dog apart from the others, seems to be protesting the meeting.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Mary Fox lets her Pomeranians Sassy, Sparky and Buddy stretch their legs before the blessing.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Mary Fox's Pomeranians Sassy, left, and Sparky, right, mug for the camera before the blessing, as Buddy licks his chops behind them.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Buddy the fox hound got out of Mary Crosson's car, spotted other dogs, and sounded the alarm.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Nicole Fegan gives her cat Tuxedo a reassuring hug.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Annie, a Boston terrier puppy, is walked by her owner, Phyllis Sheckelton.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Annie, a Boston terrier puppy, was a curious bundle of energy on Sunday.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Jersey Jenny is a 3-year-old Sheltie seen with her owner, Lee Wilkins.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Lee Ann Guenther brought her standard poodles Marta and Dee. She and her husband, Phil, got the dogs from the Watchung Mountain Poodle Club Rescue in Flemington.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Tina Browne heads toward the church with Carson's Buddy, a white Bichon.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Mike and Roseann McGrath brought their dog Kashmir, named not only because of his soft coat (the Americanized spelling is cashmere), but because of a famous Led Zeppelin song.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
John Griffith is with his dog Molly.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Liz Griffith, John's grandmother, is with Copper, a beige German shepherd with copper-colored eyes.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Molly and Copper have a pre-blessing pow-wow on the parking lot Sunday.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Linda Fegan holds her 1½-year-old cat Max before Sunday's blessing.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Gwen and Vaughn Amalfitano brought their bunny Buttercup to be blessed.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Eve holds her dog Cole as her sister Gwen holds Buttercup the bunny.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Jazz is a West Highland terrier brought to the blessing by Lou Piotti.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Little Cat was happy to be outside on Sunday, but would have preferred not being on a leash.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Lulu shows her Halloween spirit in her pumpkin coat.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
More dogs make their way toward the St. Francis of Assisi blessing ceremony on Sunday at St. Thomas Church.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
One of the more unusual pets brought to the blessing was a 23-year-old African grey parrot, a species that can live up to 60 years in captivity.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
The Rev. Jose Thomas sprinkled holy water on the pets after the blessing. Also pictured here is retired Brigantine police Chief Guy Wilkins on the far left.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
The Rev. Jose Thomas, parochial vicar of St. Thomas the Apostle, leads the group of owners and pets in prayer.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Asha Freytag brought a monarch butterfly to be blessed, and then released it.
RAY SCHWEIBERT / For The Beachcomber
Father Jose Thomas blesses Asha Freytag's monarch butterfly before she released it to the wild.
