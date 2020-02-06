The regular crowd, and then some, shuffled into the Cellar 32 on a recent Saturday night.
Ed Robertson and Paul Marturano, aka the Dueling Piano Dudes, packed the venue's second floor and kept the capacity crowd captivated for nearly three hours with sing-a-longs, birthday toasts, attempts at every request tossed their way, and plenty of playful banter with the audience.
The Dudes are regulars on the Philly music scene, and this summer will resume a Sunday night residency at Avalon's Whitebrier Restaurant & Bar for the ninth year. The Feb. 1 Cellar gig marked their Brigantine debut, but they are no strangers to South Jersey, and hope to be back in town again.
“(The Cellar owners) expressed an interest in not necessarily a series, but having us back a few more times,'' said Robertson, who will be performing with Marturano at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City later this month. “They've been trying to change things up a little and add some new things, and I've got to respect that. They want to have people come out, have fun and be entertained rather than just hanging around the bar, eating dinner and going home.”
The Dudes' song list Saturday spanned the gamut from sea chanties such as “What shall we do with the drunken sailor?” to rock, country and pop standards that were all over the map, but primarily those from the 1970s through the '90s. The mix also included Dean Martin's signature song “That's Amore” from 1953, plenty of novelty numbers, and an interesting twist to Charlie Daniels' “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” performed on pianos rather than violins — or fiddles as they call them in the deep South.
“The crowd usually knows we're not going to sound exactly like the record, and they want to see what we're going to do with the song, so they sometimes ask for songs that you absolutely would never think of playing on the piano,” Robertson said. “And we'll do the best we can with it, often times just for a laugh.”
The concept of dueling pianos dates way back to when ragtime, bebop and stride playing was popular in America.
“A lot of the great early players like George Gershwin, Art Tatum and Theolonious Monk were stride piano players,” said Robertson, who was classically trained on piano at Temple University's College of Music. “It was just a really fast-paced style that took a lot of technique and incredible skills, and sometimes two players would have these cutting contests in bars and speakeasys where they'd go back and forth between each other.
“The dueling-piano concept of today kind of grew out of that, but now it's more of 'Let's see how many songs the crowd knows' and turning that into sing-a-longs and audience interaction.”
The crowd at the Cellar was similar to many the Dudes see in their travels — travels that amplify significantly in the summertime. Robertson is a school teacher by trade, and goes from performing a handful of gigs per month with the Dudes to four or five per week during the summer. Along with Robertson and Marturano, pianists John Callaghan and Dave Gardler are two others who factor into the Dudes' scheduling, depending upon availability.
“The age range (Saturday) was sort of similar to the country-club set we play to a lot,” Robertson said. “We tend to get requests for everything from '50s doo-wop songs to the Beach Boys and Beatles, songs of the '60s through '80s, maybe a little bit into the '90s, but very little into the 2000s.
“If we do get a more current song that we don't know, we'll pull up our iPads where we can see the lyrics of the song if we don't know them, and just give it our best shot.”
The Dudes' show structure at the Cellar was sort of reminiscent of a dinner theater setup, where attendees are seated at tables or the bar, and ordering food and drinks from the wait staff while the show is going on. Banter between the musicians and the guests often played into this setup, such as when Marturano asked, “Did anyone order the meatloaf tonight?” before the duo launched into “Paradise By the Dashboard Lights” by Meat Loaf.
Among the novelty songs they performed was one in which the chorus was “Cry, Brady, Cry!” that lampooned New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady for failing to reach the Super Bowl again.
“We have a lot of different versions of that,” Robertson said. “Sometimes it gets a little more colorful than 'Cry, Brady, Cry' depending on the crowd. It's a spinoff of a song called 'Wagon Wheel' that we get a lot of requests for. We'll put people's names into it and mess around with it, and have a lot of fun with it.
“And that's really what our show is all about — having fun.”
Among the other songs the Dudes performed at the Cellar were “Benny and the Jets” and “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John; “Just the Way You Are” and “Vienna” by Billy Joel; “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond; “Don't Stop Believing” by Journey; “Brandy” by Looking Glass; “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” by the Beatles; “Imagine” by John Lennon; “Bad Bad Leroy Brown” by Jim Croce; “Country Road” by John Denver; “Badlands” by Bruce Springsteen; “American Girl” by Tom Petty; “Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon; “Moondance” by Van Morrison, and “25 or 6 to 4” by Chicago.
See DuelingPianoDudes.com for more.
