WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky is honored to announce he was among a select group of mayors invited by President Donald Trump to visit the White House on Friday, Jan. 24, to participate in an event titled "A Discussion Transforming America’s Communities.”

The event will include discussions on policies and priorities for empowering and transforming America’s communities.

“It’s great to be invited back to White House by the president and to able to participate in these discussions with mayors throughout the country. ... In the past, I was successful in previous requests in securing federal funding for our water and sewer projects. I am hoping this time to secure more funding for our municipal airport,” Pikolycky said.

