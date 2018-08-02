BRIGANTINE — This week at the Farmers Market, children will participate in a pirate initiation, complete with a head scarf while they last. They will make their own eye patch and there will be a photo op as they walk the plank. Aaaaargh!
The fun takes place 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 4.
Ladies will look for their own treasures among the exciting fashions from Wally’s.
And there is more treasure to be found. Tom Marino, Brigantine photographer, writes that “reflected light often shows things not seen on first glance, visions that are like hidden treasures, found all of a sudden and gazed at in awe.” Come and see Tom’s wildlife, nature and abstract photography-true treasures to behold.
If ye be hungry stop by the Demo Tent to learn from Kayla Randazzo and Michele Yvonne Carty, the Conscious Cooks who create healthy, organic, plant-based gluten-free recipes that are nutritious as well as extremely delicious. They host demonstration-style cooking classes in Galloway Township.
Bring your pirate and Sinatra voices and sing along with Tommy D in the Gazebo in the Park.
Don’t forget to sign up for the N.J. Perfect Peach Pie/Cobbler Contest on Aug. 11. Contestants may sign up at the Contest Tent or Veggie Valet. Pies must be brought to the Demo Tent between 8:30 and 9:15 as the judging will commence promptly at 9:30. Bakers will be asked to leave the judging area while the judges deliberate.
The Green Fest Trash-N-Show will take place Aug. 18. Turn your trash to fashion, making an article of clothing to model and compete for a $100 gift card.
Last week everyone was loving our Atlantic County Library System Brigantine, which took center stage as our Spotlight on Community. The library staff created an incredible experience for families. “Miss Bonnie” Cohen provided two interactive readings for the young ones, making reading fun and a joy to watch. One of the books the children loved was titled, “Plants Can Be Silly.”
Storyteller Michelle Washington Wilson was amazing! From her stage under a tree in the park, her energetic and theatrical style had both parents and children mesmerized with her stories of boys, girls, families and folk tales.
The fun continued with face painter, Paola Madaio, as she transformed the little ones with her beautiful and fanciful art on their faces and arms.
Folks of all ages were encouraged to chalk the library steps with the names of their favorite books and authors.
Learning continued at the Green Team Tent as Alex Lukacher, owner of Nextek Solar, spent the morning educating a steady stream of people about solar options. He also explained incentives for installing solar that are available from the federal government and the state of New Jersey.
This week’s chef’s demonstration served two purposes — to demonstrate several recipes from the Brigantine Cuisine Cookbook while promoting sales of this versatile book. Rose Kelly, one of the members of the Polar Bear Committee, was the featured chef. Her helper was her daughter, Maria Asan. The recipes she chose were a Shrimp Tortellini Salad (page 27) and a Blueberry Pie (page 105). As part of the demonstration, Rose asked for a volunteer to help serve the salad and pie. Beth Senay, the volunteer, was rewarded with a free Brigantine Cookbook. Trish Cosgrove, Polar Bear Team member, explained that the sales from the cookbook would benefit Fisher House, a nonprofit organization that supports wounded veterans and their families.
Tanya Pomales displayed her collection of work that included pencils, pen and ink and acrylic painting. Her versatile body of work ranges from dreamy to realistic to surreal. Even her miniatures draw you in, making you reflect on the piece. Some of her influences have been Kahlo, Dali and O’Keefe.
Maria Simeonova from Sea Star had a colorful collection of shirts, hoodies, hats and coastal objects that people are dying to buy at the shore. She also has beautiful swimsuits and a large variety of decorative items in her store.
The Chamber Tent hosted Novacare, the preferred rehab for your favorite teams such as the Phillies, Eagles, 76ers and Flyers. The entire Paul Amalfitano family was there to set up an obstacle course for the children.
Remember to bring your list next week so you don’t forget to purchase berries, vegetables, salads, seafood, and all of the nutritional farm fresh goods that you will need throughout the week!
Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket.