Tom Chin's passion for scripting plays was born out of a wealth of extraordinary experiences.
Some of those experiences might seem like tough hurdles to clear from a cursory viewpoint, but Chin not only navigated them, he uses many as fuel for looking at the lighter side of life.
Community theater enthusiasts can experience Chin's quirky sense of humor in his latest play called “Chinese Hot Pot,” which features six vignettes of diners interacting with staff inside a Chinese restaurant. Three showings will take place, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Community Presbyterian Church. It is Chin's first collaboration with the Brigantine Lighthouse Players troupe and director Tony Vraim. Tickets are $15 and available at Community Presbyterian, 1501 Brigantine Ave.
“No matter who we are — how we write or how we think or how we view things — they're all products of how we grew up,” said Chin, 68, an Ocean City resident and playwright of several theatrical productions. “Not just where we grew up, but influences from our parents, our friends, our environment and our experiences. The way we view things is all through personal filters, and they change from person to person.
“I like comedy, and have been particularly influenced by some of the madcap humor of early British TV and film,” Chin said. “But I've also written plays that are on the more serious side.”
Chin grew up the son of a Chinese father and Jewish mother in Philadelphia. He was drafted during the Vietnam War, and had his college career waylaid by the sudden death of his father, which forced him to leave school to take care of his family. He would carve out a career with United Parcel Service before retiring and engaging his passion as a playwright.
“Chinese Hot Pot” takes its name from an Asian style of cooking that involves several people at a community table dipping different types of thinly sliced raw food into a simmering broth. The play's name represents a metaphor for the intermingling of many different characters — including patrons of six two-seater tables and the restaurant staff members — and their various outrageous personalities and outspoken viewpoints.
“In my introduction, I'll ask 'Have you ever wondered what people are talking about at the other tables in a restaurant? Well tonight you will see what they're talking about,'” Chin said. “The audience is like a fly on the wall listening to these personal conversations. It's almost like six different little plays or snapshots that are all connected together in this restaurant setting with the kitchen staff.”
One of the characters in the play is loosely based on Chin's own personal life growing up.
“The young man is theoretically and metaphorically, and with a lot of poetic license, myself,” Chin said. “I'm half Chinese and my father was a chef in a Chinese restaurant, and I worked with him in my early days. So I've experienced a lot of these things.
“The stories themselves are totally made up, but I've embellished and put my own experiences into some of them. They're all little glimpses of life.”
Chin said that some of the play's humor is based on the fact that certain cultures or ethnic groups often misinterpret, or completely fail to understand, American idioms or slang dialect.
“They understand the language, but if you say 'I'll be back in a minute,' they might literally take that as meaning you'll be back in 60 seconds,” Chin said. “That's where the humor is in all languages, and that factors into this show.
“There are a few Chinese jokes in the show that are based on things I've heard all my life, and I think I can get away with writing some of what I do because of my ethnic background,” Chin said. “It's not malicious humor, it's just part of the Asian experience."
“Is everything in the show politically correct? Well that depends on how you look at life,” he added.
“We all have foibles. We're all people and sometimes we see things differently. People don't always give in to logic, they give in to their feelings and emotions.
“You can talk until you're blue in the face with some people, but if they want to see something in a certain way, that's how they're going to see it.”
