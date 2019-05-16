Pleasantville Police Captain Honored as 'Educator of the Year'

The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Delta Lambda Chapter has selected Captain James “Skip” Williams to receive the 2019 Educator of the Year. The organization will honor Captain Williams on Saturday June 1 at 10 a.m. at the Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield. The honor will be given during the Phi Delta Kappa, Delta Lambda Chapter’s Annual Scholarship Awards and Recognition Brunch.
The purpose of the event is to provide encouragement and financial support to deserving high school seniors entering college in the field of education and to also honor outstanding youth, educators and those individuals that serve their communities.