GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Award-winning writer and poet Rita Dove will present a poetry reading Oct. 23 in the Campus Center Theater at Stockton University.
There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m. Dove will read a few of her works at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, though donations to the writing series are welcomed. It is sponsored by Ravenswood, Stockton’s Literature Program and Murphy Writing of Stockton.
Rita Dove is a commonwealth professor of English at the University of Virginia. She has served as U.S. poet laureate and, most recently, as The New York Times Magazine's poetry editor.
She is the author of numerous literary works, among them Sonata Mulattica (the 2010 Hurston Wright Legacy Award recipient) and Collected Poems 1974-2004 (a 2017 NAACP Image Award winner). Dove has edited The Penguin Anthology of Twentieth-Century American Poetry. Her many recognitions include the Pulitzer Prize, the National Humanities Medal and the National Medal of Arts.
On Oct. 22, Rita Dove will receive Harvard University's W. E. B. Du Bois Medal.
For more information, visit stockton.edu/murphy writing or call 609-626-3594.
