Sports Quiz
1. Name the local college team that has three of the top all time collegiate scorers — Villanova, Temple, LaSalle or St Joe? Name the players.
2. Name the local player (Holy Spirit) who scored the first NBA three pointer
3. NCAA Champion LaSalle (Gola era) played some home games on a high school court. Name the Philadelphia high school.
4. Name Temple’s most famous backcourt (Harry Litwack era)
5. Name the Holy Spirit grad who became the highest paid offensive coordinator in the NFL. He also coached college, Holy Spirit High School and NFL within a period of 5 years
6. Name the player who summers in Brigantine and helped New England gain their second straight Super Bowl. (Tom Brady called him the best fullback in the NFL)
7. Name highest NFL executive from Holy Spirit.
8. Name the coach who was a member of the Champion Chicago Bears in 1963.
9. Name three Brigantine coaches who have the highest winning percentage for their high schools.
See answers at end of column.
Remembering Wally and Mary Holst
Perhaps no family in Brigantine has had more influence on the youth of Brigantine than the Holst family. Wally and Mary built a tennis and basketball court beside their home. It was open all year and helped make Brigantine one of the choice basketball courts in Atlantic County. Wally played football for Atlantic City High School. Mary skied into her 90s. The courts are now on an empty lot on the corner of 24th and Ocean Avenue. The memories of almost all Brigantine youth have left their invisible footprints are imbedded in the dirt. Thank you Wally and Mary Holst for the memories.
Turning back the pages to…
1985: The Brigantine North School boys basketball team included Gary Moore, Chris Learn, Buddy Dailey, Horace Gordon, Rick Vazquez, Mike Rehill, Kyle Driscoll, Toby Tracy, Brian Jones, Bob Gifford, Marty Cortelessa, Greg Moore, Robbie Simon, and Mike Threet.
2000: Super sophs Jen Daniels and Kim Ordille scored 16 and 10 points respectively to lead Coach Larry DiGiovanni’s Lady Spartans to a win over defending state champion Mainland 47-32.
2006: We spotted Dino Hall at the Holy Spirit game on Friday night. Dino is a former assistant football coach at Holy Spirit. During his playing career, Dino proved that speed and guts can overcome size deficits. Dino graduated from Pleasantville High School where he starred in football. He was 5 feet, 7 inches and 155 pounds. He played at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) where he set the national rushing record. He played five seasons for the Cleveland Browns, where he was an outstanding kickoff and punt returner. Dino recently retired from Pleasantville High School, where he was an educator, inspirational football coach and role model.
2007: Gail Cummings Danson (Temple) was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Gail set a record scoring 289 goals during her career at Temple. She is the daughter-in-law of Edith Danson of Brigantine.
Answers
1. LaSalle — Tom Gola, Lionel Simmons and Michael Brooks.
2. Chris Ford of the Detroit Pistons.
3. LaSalle played some home games at Lincoln High School in Philadelphia
4. Guy Rodgers and Hal Lear
5. Greg Roman
6, Jim Devlin, New England fullback
7. Terry Bradway (Holy Spirit). Terry held the position of general manager of the New York Jets.
8. Angelo Coia was a member of the Champion Chicago Bears in 1963. Angelo was also the head coach of the Brigantine Rams. Angelo and his wife, Connie, always gave back to the community that they loved
9. Jim Mogan (Sacred Heart), Larry DiGiovanni (Holy Spirit) and Bill Hiltner (Sterling High School)