Prepare for a safe summer on the water

It’s finally getting warmer and it’s just about time to launch your boat for another summer. But wait! Do you have your New Jersey Boating Safety Certificate? Do you have children age 13 or older who have never taken a boating safety course?
Learning about boating safety is the key to having fun on the water this coming summer. Maybe you’re new to boating or jet skiing or maybe you have just procrastinated and put off taking a safety course. Now is the time to make it a priority and get it scheduled. It’s a great activity to do as a family.
Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary wants to help you boat safely and legally this summer. We will once again conduct About Boating Safely classes, with the next one on Saturday, June 8. Classes start at 9:00 A.M. and are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center located at 265 42nd St.
Each class runs eight hours and a lunch is provided. Class sizes are limited so please register now to guarantee availability. You may register by leaving a message at 609-926-7607 or sending an email to: boatsafely@comcast.net. A $60 prepaid registration is required.
In addition to the class on June 8, classes will also be given on the following Saturdays: July 13 and Aug. 10. Class information is also on our website at uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org.
The class is a must for all beginning boaters and a great refresher on boating safety for operators of all experience levels. All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc) on waters of the state of New Jersey, regardless of age, are required to possess a boat safety certificate. Upon passing the test at the end of the “About Boating Safely” class a NJ Boating Safety Certificate will be issued.
Among the topics to be covered are proper use of life jackets, required safety equipment and the U.S. Aids to Navigation System including types of buoys and beacons. Boating law and procedures for handling boating problems such as hypothermia, boating accidents, man overboard recovery and running aground will also be covered. Classes are taught by qualified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and NJ certified instructors.