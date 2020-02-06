EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Principle Academy Charter, a public charter school for kindergarten through sixth-grade students from Atlantic County, will host an open house and information session for the general public and PAC families. The event will be held 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18 and Feb. 20 in the PAC cafeteria.
The open house and information session is an opportunity for those interested in PAC and existing PAC families to learn about all PAC has to offer. There will be tables with information about the different PAC clubs and afterschool programs, such as Karate Club and Drama Club, as well as a general information table.
“Principle Academy Charter’s mission is to create inspired lives through teaching students academic and character skills vital to success, no matter the student’s background,” said Chief School Administrator Alvaro Cores. “This event is a great opportunity for those in our community to learn about all the exciting offerings at Principle Academy Charter and why we cherish it!”
For any questions about PAC and the open house and information session, contact Logan Levenson, marketing consultant for PAC at 609-335-5489 or loganlevenson@principleacademycharter.org.
