GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — In celebration of Juneteenth, Murphy Writing of Stockton University will host a virtual reading via Zoom featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19.
Komunyakaa is the first African American male to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry. His books include "Neon Vernacular" (for which he received the 1994 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry), "Taboo," "Warhorses," "The Emperor of Water Clocks" and many others.
His plays, performance art and libretti have been performed nationally and include "Wakonda’s Dream," "Saturnalia," "Testimony" and "Gilgamesh": a verse play. He is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, and fellowships from the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, the Louisiana Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Komunyakaa currently teaches at New York University.
RSVPs via Murphy Writing of Stockton University on Facebook are encouraged. For more information, see Stockton.edu/MurphyWriting or call 609-626-3594.
