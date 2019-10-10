MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties is excited to announce a unique opportunity to own a rare piece of history through The Physics of Philanthropy: An Albert Einstein Raffle. One ticket holder will receive a framed black and white photograph signed by late theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. The signature has been authenticated and the item is appraised at $10,000.
“We are delighted to share this fundraiser with the community,” said Kirby Reed, JFS communications and donor relations specialist. “By purchasing a ticket, you not only have an incredible chance of winning, but you also give to JFS in a substantial and meaningful way.”
Born March 14, 1879, Einstein was one of the great scientific pioneers. His name and image have become synonymous with “genius” and he continues to serve as an inspiration to scientists and academics around the world. In recognition of Einstein’s 140th birthday, only 140 tickets will be offered. The winner will receive a Letter of Authenticity and a written evaluation for insurance purposes. Each raffle ticket is $100 and can be purchased online at jfsatlantic.org. Proceeds will benefit JFS programs and services including homeless assistance, food pantry and counseling.
Drawing will take place on Einstein’s 141st birthday, Saturday, March 14, at 8 p.m. and will be streamed live from the agency’s Facebook page at facebook.com/jfsatlantic.
For more information about The Physics of Philanthropy: An Albert Einstein Raffle or to schedule an appointment to view the item, see jfsatlantic.org or contact Reed at 609.822.1108, ext. 144, or kreed@jfsatlantic.org.
