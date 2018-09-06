Megan Baldwin says her desire to own a pet duck stemmed from her father's having rescued one back when he too was a teen growing up in a seashore setting.
“When my dad was my age he rescued a duck from a storm, and my sister and I always grew up hearing that story,” said the 15-year-old Holy Spirit High School freshman, noting that her dad's duck eventually flew the coop to rejoin its flock.
Megan and her younger sister Erin would mail-order eggs from a domestic line of mallards. The sole-surviving hatchling would be named Lucy.
Gender identification being nearly impossible with ducklings, Lucy was later revealed to be a male mallard, but adapted to the family of four people and two dogs without any apparent name-related emotional anxiety.
Lucy also became a feathered celebrity of sorts when Megan Baldwin's passion for enlightening others about environmental preservation began to gain ground. She started bringing Lucy to environmental-related events help educate others on pollution and ecosystem control, and recently won the 2018 New Jersey Clean Communities Council Excellence in Education Award for exemplary public service.
“I've always loved nature and the environment, and it's become more important to me as I've gotten more involved with Clean Communities,” she said. “I took Lucy to the environmental fair at school, and have since used him as an example of the kinds of animals we need to keep the environment clean for. I talk to other kids about the lifecycles of ducks and where they live and what they need to thrive.”
She also earned a Batelle educational scholarship – awards given annually since 1929 to students demonstrating exceptional leadership skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, often referred to collectively as STEM. Each applicant was required to write an essay outlining their scholarship merit.
“In the application I wrote about Lucy and keeping the environment clean, and all the work I do raising awareness of the precautions people should take to keep harmful debris out of the bays and waterways,” she said.
She was also required to summarize her past and intended community involvements, which have included environmental and science fairs, beach cleanups, and educational demonstrations at the Brigantine Farmers Market. She intends to join the science club at Holy Spirit and is considering a curriculum in marine biology when she is ready for college.
“Megan and her duck have become local celebrities,” said Joe Campitelli, the Brigantine Clean Communities volunteer chairman since 2005. “We host four annual cleanups and participate in other events, and people repeatedly ask 'Will the duck be there?' It's a great way to spread our message.”
Megan's mother, Maureen Baldwin, teaches science and technology at Brigantine Elementary School, and her father Bill is the Brigantine Fire Department's senior official for fire prevention and rental inspections.
Her uncle is Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther, who also won a 2018 N.J. Clean Communities Council award for innovative environmental education as superintendent of the Atlantic County Vocational School District.