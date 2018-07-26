We are half way through the summer and two more Art Walk events are scheduled for August and September at the City Ball Field on Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Our upcoming August event will be held on Saturday the 11th. More than 40 artists will be lining the sidewalks with a wide variety art to show visitors. Visitors can expect to stroll up and down to see an array of art styles and mediums, including oil on canvas, engraving, pottery, photography, jewelry-making, watercolor and acrylics. Among the artists showing on the 11th, we will have 19 local Brigantine Artists and three new South Jersey artists displaying a diverse collection of their work.
The ball field is sure to be a great day with unexpected talent! There is no fee for admission to this event.
Brigantine Art Walk is a celebration of Art. The purpose of the Art Walk is to showcase the talented local artists and their work. The Jersey shore has a diverse palette of talent up and down the coast. We want to bring these talented artists to Brigantine.
Staying updated on Brigantine Art Walk happenings and artists is easy. Like us on Facebook at Brigantine Art Walk, follow us on Instagram at Brigantine Art Walk and Twitter @BBArtWalk. #BrigantineArtWalk
Sponsors for the 2018 Art Events are Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, Pirates Den, The Cove Restaurant, Bayside Marina, Casale al Mare, C&K Pyatt Photography Art (Connie Pyatt Photography), Beach Angel Photography, JCS Accounting Solutions LLC & Heather’s Feathers