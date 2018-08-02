We are half way through the summer and two more Art Walk events are planned for this year.
The first one will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at the city Ball Field on Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets. More than 40 artists will line the sidewalks with a wide variety of art. Visitors can stroll up and down to see an array of art styles and mediums, including oil on canvas, engraving, pottery, photography, jewelry-making, watercolor and acrylics. Among the artists will be 19 from Brigantine and three new South Jersey artists displaying a diverse collection of their work.
The ball field is sure to be a great day with unexpected talent! There is no fee for admission. Free parking is available at the field and on surrounding streets.
Brigantine Art Walk is a celebration of art. The purpose of the Art Walk is to showcase the talented local artists and their work. The Jersey Shore has a diverse palette of talent up and down the coast.
Staying updated on Brigantine Art Walk happenings and artists is easy. Like the Brigantine Art Walk Facebook page, follow BrigantineArtWalk on Instagram and @BBArtWalk on Twitter.
Sponsors for the 2018 art events are the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, Pirates Den, The Cove Restaurant, Bayside Marina, Casale al Mare, C&K Pyatt Photography Art (Connie Pyatt Photography), Beach Angel Photography, JCS Accounting Solutions LLC and Heather’s Feathers