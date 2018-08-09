The Kline-McAnney American Legion Post #396 is having a Red, White & Blue Seafood & Barbecue on Saturday, Aug. 11. The event will take place at 3218 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. Doors open at 6 p.m.
All your barbecue favorites including grilled chicken, ribs, clams, corn and all the fixins will be available for purchase. Live entertainment will kick up the summer heat.
This event is open to the public and all members of the American Legion Post #396, their family and friends are welcome and encouraged to attend. Volunteers are also needed.
The Red, White & Blue Seafood & Barbecue is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion with proceeds to benefit Post #396 building improvement. The Kline-McAnney American Legion Post #396 is also accepting applications for new members. For more information, contact Commander Rich Spinelli at 609-266-9477.