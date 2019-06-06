Reflections on making positive changes — Business Currents

Sometimes deciding to get out and about requires making changes. This could be in the way you manage your time or your decision-making.
Change is a word that can make some people very uncomfortable. As a business writer and as a business consultant for over two decades, change is something that is a regular part of the conversations I have had with business owners and entrepreneurs. The people I have discussed the idea of change with are as varied as the businesses they operate. There are quite a few similarities to the way we make or decide to make changes in our lives and in business.
Change can be a wonderful thing. Change can be a difficult thing. But mostly, change is a thing that can lead to other things. It is a topic that has been talked about more and more. In both work and in life we face decisions and potential changes that occur out of both desire and necessity.
When it comes to lifestyle changes or making choices to do things differently with your leisure time, one can adopt a “taking care of business” approach to making those changes.
Very few people approach change as a positive thing. It has been said that change only occurs when the idea of not changing is more painful than the change itself. How is that for motivation? The change only takes place when the level of discomfort, pain or stress forces the person to change. Maybe you are making changes in your life for physical or mental health reasons. Perhaps you just want to get out and do more of the things you enjoy.
As you consider taking action and making changes, consider a few things.
The past: What has been a constant discussion point of potential change? What things would you have changed knowing what you know now? And how would that potential change have affected you for better or for worse today?
The present: Where you are today plays a big part in your ability and willingness to recognize change and make the necessary changes to be successful. Moving forward can be sparked with making positive and at times much-needed changes.
The future: Look into the future. If you do not make the suggested, recommended or potential changes today, what does your future look like? I am guessing you see what I see, correct? Much of the same as you have today, no doubt.
Redesign is another way to address change. In business, if a restaurant announces “We are redesigning our menu”, it sounds positive. It sounds much more positive than “We have to change our menu.” In life, making positive changes can seem major or minor. Even the smallest of tweaks can add up to better, healthier living, to include things like exercise and better choices. Many times it comes down to some decisions to simply redesign the way in which you approach situations and opportunity to do new things.
Call it what you like, if we want to move forward and advance into a better brighter future, getting out and experiencing new things, we have to find a way to embrace change — or is it a redesign?