Resurrected Wildwood Catholic beats Prep 64-53 for Cape/AtlanticChampionship — Sports Scrapbook

In January 2010, the Diocese of Camden notified Wildwood Catholic that due to declining enrollment, the school would close for good in June of that year. Enrollment had declined to 194 students. The decision to close was final.
However, apparently passionate alumni and supporters were not deterred. A campaign to raise money defied all odds and kept the school open with outstanding results.
This week nine years later, the Crusaders beat St. Augustine Prep 64-53 for their second consecutive league championship. The mighty mites compiled a 24-1 record this year and hope to add a state championship to the ultra-successful season.
What a wonderful tribute to the alumni and supporters who resurrected the high school from a sure death to a home of champions.
Jackie Siscone resigns as Spirit girls basketball coach
Holy Spirit girls basketball coach Jackie Siscone resigned after two seasons coaching the Lady Spartans. Jackie’s teams posted a 20-29 record. The team was 15-10 last year but dropped to 5-19 this year.
Turning back the pages to ...
1942: West Chester soph Victor Kozub was named to the All American soccer team. Victor will celebrate his 99th birthday this year. He is the father of Gerry Kozub, a parishioner at St. Thomas Church.
1955: Brigantine beat Absecon 14-4 in the Babe Ruth League. Bob Constable had three hits, including a triple to support pitcher Bob Hurless. The Islander roster included Larry Abrams, Constable, Hiltner, Clark, Mike Hilferty, Hurless, Hegarty, Kline, Mike Lange and Ogram.
1964: Paul Tomlin (CVS Paul) was a freshman back at Bucknell when his football team won the Lambert Cup, signifying supremacy in the East. (Paul lost his Bucknell championship jacket in Brigantine. If found, please contact the Scrapbook.)
1964: Bob Powers played on Wichita State’s Final Four basketball team. Bob is the brother of Steve (Holy Spirit) who set rebounding records at Virginia Military. The Powers family, formerly of Brigantine has eight children, only two girls are under 6 feet tall. All played basketball
1972-1982: Chris Ford (Holy Spirit) played for the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics. He is credited with making the first three-pointer in the NBA. After winning a championship with the Celtics, Chris ended his career with 7,314 total points. (Chris played for Holy Spirit as a freshman. His team, coached by Bill Deibert, had a record of 0-22.)
1977: Brigantine Rams players on the Holy Spirit football team included Mike Killeen, Mike Morgan, Mike Branco, Bob Wagenheim, Joe Sooy, Joe Bibik, Mark Spencer, Rob Morgan, Im Reinwald and Greg Harm.
1978: Joe and Phil Guenther won the Brigantine City Beach Patrol Doubles Rowing Championship. Rich Bruce and Mark Spencer finished second ahead of Bob Bew and Bob Solari. Anita St St. Clair was crowned Miss Beach Patrol.
1980: Bob Bologa (Brigantine) was assistant basketball coach to John Miller at Archbishop Ryan in Philadelphia. Bob coached basketball in the Catholic League. He was well respected by players and fellow coaches.
1987: Holy Spirit defeated Absegami 65-35 behind Michelle Carney (16pts) Luanne Marrandino (13), and Kim Mogan (10). Mogan was leading all county scorers with a 21-point scoring average. The three Lady Spartans were named to the Mainland Journal's first team All-Stars.
1981: Mayor Jim Whelan called Ron Jordan Atlantic City’s No. 1 sports fan. Ron had only missed two Eagles homes games in 35 years. He is present at most all the local high school sporting events. (Ron and I were teammates on a championship baseball team in 1946)
2015: Jake Porpora was recipient of the Family Catholic Education Award presented by Mike Morgan at the Rams' annual banquet. Brother Joe had received a four-year scholarship to Holy Spirit at the previous year’s banquet.