BRIGANTINE — The docks, bulkheads and piling that surround the island are an integral part of everyday life in Brigantine. And for many residents, so was the man who put most of those structures in place.
Richard Delano and his marine construction company, Jersey Devils, worked for more than 40 years building and repairing projects in Brigantine and the surrounding areas. Delano, of Mays Landing, died at 68 in a construction accident last month.
“His legacy is pretty much left all over Brigantine,” said his wife of 22 years, Victoria Delano. “He did beautiful work.”
Many mourn the man, but the work he completed for both the city and its residents still stands today.
“You can’t miss it,” said John Moscony Sr., who has lived in Brigantine since the late 1960s.
Delano built Moscony’s dock, which is 250 feet long, at his home on 17th Street and the bay.
Moscony, 72, said he used Delano’s services when Jersey Devils first launched in 1974 and continued to rely on the company over the years because he felt Delano put his customers first.
“He didn’t deny the older people and people who were not millionaires,” Moscony said. “He always took time to help everybody.”
Victoria Delano said her husband had a reliable and easygoing business style that many customers trusted.
“A lot of people didn't even ask for a price because they knew he wouldn’t cheat them,” she said.
She also said her husband would often complete a job without any form of written agreement and instead rely only on a handshake.
“Not only was he trusted, but he trusted the people,” she said.
According to former City Manager and Engineer Ed Stinson, Delano completed public projects that included installing the piling for the observation deck on the city’s North End as well as constructing the city’s docks, boat ramp, fishing pier and the rowing club’s docks.
Stinson said he learned a great deal about marine construction from Delano.
“He was a good, good-hearted, hard-working, honest person who was a pleasure to be around,” Stinson said.
Moscony said Delano also helped the community during its worst natural disaster.
When flooding and severe weather from Hurricane Sandy left Moscony and his wife living in a motorhome in front of their property, Moscony said Delano often checked on their safety and made any needed emergency bulkhead repairs.
“For everybody that was on the island that needed assistance, he was available,” Moscony said.
Victoria Delano said it was her husband’s instinct to help.
“He gave to people in every way. He gave up himself, his time, his money and never, ever looked for a thing in return,” she said. “When he did a favor, it was forgotten. He’d do a favor for somebody and he never felt like someone owed him back.”
Victoria Delano recalled a time recently when her husband had gotten a call in the middle of a workday that someone needed assistance with their boat in Brigantine. Instead of ignoring the emergency to save money, Delano stopped construction so he and his staff could help.
“When somebody was in need, he was the first one to step up. He was the first one to run and never looked for anything in return,” she said.
Although the couple moved to Mays Landing 18 years ago with their two sons, Jake and Benjamin, Delano continued to work in Brigantine.
It was not always an easy business to maintain, with repeated breakdowns and equipment worn down by salt water, but Victoria Delano said her husband persevered. She said he made sure he learned how to fix anything from a Diesel engine to a vacuum cleaner.
“He just knew he could do it and he did,” she said. “He figured it all out. He could fix anything.”
When the family’s German shepherd, whom Delano either called “princess” or “puddin’ head,” struggled with a degenerative muscular disease that paralyzed her back legs, he even built ramps and steps in their home.
Victoria Delano said her husband continued to work hard even when he had finally planned a vacation — his first in three years.
“He felt a sense of obligation, which is why he held on as many years as he did. He knew customers depended on him,” she said. “He just felt that he couldn’t just leave.”
She said it's strange not having the secure presence around, but many have come out to support the family.
At a service held last month in his memory, Victoria Delano said about 500 people attended to pay their respects.
“It was an outpouring of love for a man that was just so respected,” she said.