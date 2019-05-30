Rolling with a 'charitable' ride

A few years ago, a couple of my favorite things to do came together in a very interesting way. When I say favorite things, this actually means things I enjoy doing that also make me feel good either mentally or physically.
An area of life that has grown and become both mentally and emotionally rewarding has been volunteering and supporting area nonprofits and organizations. Over the years as a student, from middle school through college, I was encouraged to get involved with community fundraising and volunteering. When I met my wife, we volunteered together and donated resources to help area groups and organizations. Then as a father, we worked together as a family to help demonstrate the value of getting involved and supporting community efforts.
In an enjoyable and recreational way, one of the most physically rewarding parts of my life has been bicycling. Like most individuals, riding a bike is something I have done since I was young, and I continue to ride regularly.
Both activities have helped transport me forward in life physically and mentally. They have also helped transform me both mentally and physically.
So just how did these two areas of my life come together in an interesting way? It all started out as a normal evening out a couple of years ago with my wife, attending the Mental Health Association Evening of Wellness event. The event was held to bring awareness to mental health issues, award some good works in the area of mental health, and also raise money for the organizations involved. There were silent auction items, baskets of wonderful items to win as part of a very well-done evening.
As we walked into the event, the greeters asked for our tickets and dropped them in a bowl letting us know we were eligible to win a door prize. My wife and I then bid on and dropped tickets into a number of ticket bags to potentially win a gift basket. When you attend the nonprofit fundraising events, it is always fun to participate in the auctions and gift basket giveaways.
As the night went on, we ended up not winning a single bid or any of the gift baskets. Not a big deal, since we were there to support the organization and did not expect to win — until they pulled the ticket for the final door prize. They called my name, and I became the owner of the brightest most orange men’s beach cruiser bicycle I have ever seen!
Of course the first thing I thought was what was I going to do with an orange bike? Then I half-jokingly asked if they had it in black. Of course the bike was generously donated by an area bike shop and that was the prize.
As I contemplated my options, it dawned on me that I would embrace the win and ride the bike with pride and enthusiasm. To the surprise of all in attendance I actually took a careful and low speed lap around the room. This action resulted in a number of posts on social media and an overall positive reaction. I ride the bicycle regularly. It also serves as a conversation starter and a way to gently encourage others to get involved and continue to support area organizations. The conversation usually begins with something saying “Nice bike!” I then have an opportunity to let them know how I acquired the orange cruiser.
In some way, I hope the story I share will help motivate those I interact with to stay involved in supporting community groups and nonprofits. Every conversation about community needs and awareness matters.
I hope to see you on your bikes or at community events. Until then, I will continue to roll with my charitable ride.