Rotary recognizes Brownlee as Paul Harris Fellow

The Tri-County Rotary Club recently recognized one of its newest members, Ronald K. Brownlee, as a Paul Harris Fellow.
One the highest honors a Rotary Club can bestow upon a member, the Paul Harris Fellow is given to individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 or more to the Rotary Foundation Annual Fund. The fund provides grants to clubs for service projects that benefit people in need worldwide.
Brownlee was installed as a member of the Tri-County Rotary Club on Sept. 4, 2018. His Paul Harris recognition was given by District Governor Bill Donnelly.
Brownlee is a lifelong Vineland resident and CEO/President of RKB Wealth Management Ltd. He has worked in the financial services industry for the past 33 years. Brownlee lives in Vineland with his wife, Diana.
In addition to Rotary, Brownlee is active in the Vineland Chamber of Commerce and provides support to the Inspira Healthcare Network, Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity and the NJ Chapter of the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
The Tri-County Rotary Club serves Atlantic, Cumberland and Gloucester counties.