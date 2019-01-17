Rutgers program teaches how to be advocate for environment

The Atlantic County Utility Authority will host a program to help people get involved in environmental advocacy.
The Rutgers Environmental Stewards Program offers people a chance to learn and to take action on environmental issues. Classes for the program will be offered at the ACUA’s Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township. The 2019 course begins Jan. 23 and meets 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday through June 2019.
The Environmental Stewards program is designed to explain and analyze the environmental issues affecting New Jersey. Using science, teamwork and natural resources, the stewards will create plans to face the problems head-on. You don’t have to be a scientist to be a steward; all you need is passion for the environment, learning and volunteering.
Registration, payment and program details for individuals or municipalities are available at acua.com/stewards. The program and materials fee for the course is $250.
Training sessions are taught by experts from New Jersey universities and nonprofit and government organizations. To become a certified Rutgers environmental steward, graduates of the classroom portion of the program go on to complete a 60-hour volunteer internship on a topic of their choice. Internships are unique and intended to align with the interests of the individual, the needs of the program and the community.
Class topics include climate change, soil health, renewable energy, waste management, water resource protection, invasive species, wildlife management, habitat conservation, environmental policy and more. Field trips to environmentally significant sites are included as part of the program.
Examples of volunteer projects include: mapping and eradicating invasive species in local parks, engaging policy makers on reducing plastic waste, restoring native dune vegetation in shore communities, building green infrastructure such as rain gardens or rain barrels, and protecting and creating habitat for threatened and endangered species.
For more information on the program, contact Amy Menzel at amenzel@acua.com or call 609-272-6950. Learn more from the RES Facebook page, facebook.com/groups/RutgersEnvironmentalStewards.