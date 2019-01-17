Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Rutgers program teaches how to be advocate for environment

011719_atl_environment1
Buy Now

A group of of graduates from the Rutgers Environmental Stewards class gather at their recent commencement event.

 Amy Menzel / submitted

The Atlantic County Utility Authority will host a program to help people get involved in environmental advocacy.

The Rutgers Environmental Stewards Program offers people a chance to learn and to take action on environmental issues. Classes for the program will be offered at the ACUA’s Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township. The 2019 course begins Jan. 23 and meets 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday through June 2019.

The Environmental Stewards program is designed to explain and analyze the environmental issues affecting New Jersey. Using science, teamwork and natural resources, the stewards will create plans to face the problems head-on. You don’t have to be a scientist to be a steward; all you need is passion for the environment, learning and volunteering.

Registration, payment and program details for individuals or municipalities are available at acua.com/stewards. The program and materials fee for the course is $250.

Training sessions are taught by experts from New Jersey universities and nonprofit and government organizations. To become a certified Rutgers environmental steward, graduates of the classroom portion of the program go on to complete a 60-hour volunteer internship on a topic of their choice. Internships are unique and intended to align with the interests of the individual, the needs of the program and the community.

Class topics include climate change, soil health, renewable energy, waste management, water resource protection, invasive species, wildlife management, habitat conservation, environmental policy and more. Field trips to environmentally significant sites are included as part of the program.

Examples of volunteer projects include: mapping and eradicating invasive species in local parks, engaging policy makers on reducing plastic waste, restoring native dune vegetation in shore communities, building green infrastructure such as rain gardens or rain barrels, and protecting and creating habitat for threatened and endangered species.

For more information on the program, contact Amy Menzel at amenzel@acua.com or call 609-272-6950. Learn more from the RES Facebook page, facebook.com/groups/RutgersEnvironmentalStewards.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.