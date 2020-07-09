GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University faculty and staff members will explore topics such as the COVID-19’s impact on the Jersey Shore and how to practice meditation, at the 23rd annual Salute to Stockton educational summer lecture series hosted by Shirat Hayam Synagogue in Ventnor, 700 N Swarthmore Ave.
All lectures are free, open to the public and held 7 p.m. Fridays prior to the Sabbath services. This year’s talks will be held through Zoom. Question and answer sessions will follow.
“Shirat Hayam is thrilled to once again host the Salute to Stockton educational summer series,” said Shirat Hayam Spiritual Leader Jacqueline Menaker. “It is particularly meaningful to continue to offer outstanding programming in a variety of modalities, including Zoom. Our connection to one another has never been more important and each of our speakers will help us better navigate the unprecedented times in which we currently live.”
The series’ schedule is as follows:
• July 10: Jane Bokunewicz, the new interim coordinator of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Hospitality, Gaming and Tourism and assistant professor of Hospitality and Tourism Studies at Stockton, will talk about the impact of COVID-19 on Jersey Shore businesses and the steps being taken to reopen safely.
• July 24: Nathan Morell, assistant director of Counseling Services at Stockton will speak on Heartfulness Meditation and lead a session on the practice.
• Aug. 7: John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton will talk through Zoom about the Center’s Revive Civility project, part of a national effort by the National Institute for Civil Discourse to reduce the hostility and polarization found in political talk today.
• Aug. 21: Douglas Cervi, a Stockton adjunct history professor and the new executive director of the New Jersey Holocaust Education Commission, will talk about his plans to update the curriculum of the commission to make it more accessible and user-friendly for students and teachers in New Jersey and nationally as more states add Holocaust education.
Members of the public interested in participating through Zoom can contact Menaker at Cantor.Jacki@shirathayamnj.org for the link.
