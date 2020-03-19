Among the thousands of cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic was the second annual Brigantine St. Patrick's Day Parade, which not only erased for seven people the opportunity to be a parade grand marshal, but also the worldwide distinction of ever sharing that honor with a horse.
Longtime Brigantine resident Bernadette Fuller was among Saturday's slated co-grand marshals along with Mayor Andy Simpson, former Councilman John Murray, upstanding citizens Tricia Cosgrove, Mike Kelly and Bernadette Woods, and 9-year-old Coco Kralick with her rescued pony Starlight Nova.
Fuller's first shot at grand-marshal status may have eluded her for now, but she is a year-round fixture at events similar to Brigantine's that not only highlight her proud Celtic heritage, but also help honor police, fire and military personnel who died in the line of duty.
Fuller has been a member of the Atlantic City Fire Department Sand Pipers Pipes and Drums Band since 2015. The band was founded in 1997 by since-retired Atlantic City Fire Capts. Norman Wilson and John Mistler, both of whom are still very active as bagpipers. The Sand Pipers largely serve as honor guards to fallen heroes locally — such as their March 8 performance for the 200 Club that helps support families of fallen first responders in Atlantic and Cape May counties — as well as outside the immediate area, such as their annual holiday salute to the military and first responders at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia with the Philly Pops.
Fuller, who is originally from Philadelphia, is a tenor drummer with the band and its treasurer. She is also one of two Brigantine members out of the 30-plus-member group, which is mostly, but not entirely, made up of retired or active police, fire, beach patrol or public safety personnel, along with snare drummer Rich DeLeon, a Brigantine police officer and president of the Brigantine PBA.
As the Sand Pipers' treasurer, Fuller oversees appearance fees for the nonprofit organization at certain events. Any money raised or donated gets applied in its entirety toward student scholarships, such as the Sand Pipers Band Endowment at Stockton University. The Sand Pipers have donated more than $50,000 to college and graduating high-school students since their inception.
“The band really has become an extension of my life,” said Fuller, who recently retired after 20 years as a Brigantine Fire Department administrator. “If you're having a bad day, it all goes away when we get together and start playing.
“Nearly ever weekend throughout the year there's pretty much something going on that we take part in, but not all band members participate every event. You do what you can. For some things, like 9/11 memorials, you split up into groups, or just hit what you can hit throughout the day,” she said.
The band practices most Thursday evenings at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon.
“So between the practicing and participating in the events, it's really a year-round thing,” she said. “I love it. We always refer to each other as our band family. We all have our real families and our band family. We're a very close-knit group that often gets together socially — it's not just attending band practice and then going our separate ways. And we look out for each other if anyone gets sick or needs help. It's a good group, and I love being a part of it.”
Fuller says the band always welcomes new members, particularly bagpipes players.
“It takes a while to learn the pipes,” she said, “so we're always looking for new pipers, especially young people, since they seem to be able to pick things up more quickly. I think our youngest member, who started last year, is only about 12, so we range in age from 12 to 81.”
Fuller's parents owned a vacation home in Brigantine since the early 1950s. She met and married her husband, Paul Fuller Sr., in Brigantine after he retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, and they moved to the island permanently. The couple has three grown children — Greg, Colleen and Paul Jr., who is a captain in the Brigantine Fire Department. As a kid growing up in Philly — having graduated from the now-defunct Cardinal Dougherty High School, as did would-be Grand Marshal Murray — she never played a musical instrument.
“I'd see (the Sand Pipers) play in parades and at the Smithville Irish Festival (in October), and I always wanted to join,” Fuller said. “John Mistler's wife, Sherry, is a tenor drummer and I'd see her playing and think to myself 'I can do that!'
“I've always loved Irish music, so I reached out to Sherry and she taught me how to play the tenor drum. But I never had any formal training other than that.”
If Fuller ever wondered where her sense of Celtic pride and love for Irish music came from, she got a clue when she looked into her family tree through the website Ancestry.com.
“I found out I'm 100 percent from northern Ireland and Scotland,” she said. “So I guess that's where it comes from. I guess that's why I've always had that interest.”
