Save LUCY committee celebrates 50 years

The Save Lucy Committee Inc. will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. The committee, formed in 1969 by Ed Carpenter and late co-founders, Sylvia Carpenter and Josephine Harron, was a grass roots organization that literally saved Lucy from the wrecking ball.
This dynamic trio built a small army of volunteers that went door to door to raise the money necessary to move Lucy from Cedar Grove Avenue to her present home at Decatur Avenue in Margate.
In 1976, through the efforts of the Carpenters and Harron, Lucy was designated as a National Historic Landmark. In later years, the Carpenters stepped down and Harron led the committee through 30 years of self-funded restoration until handing over the reins to Lucy’s current Executive Director Richard Helfant in 2000.
To honor the formation of the Save Lucy Committee, the organization is issuing a collectible commemorative coin that is being sold for $19.69 — the year the committee was formed. The coin is available in limited quantities in Lucy’s gift shop and on line at LucyTheElephant.org.
Proceeds from the sale of the coin will go toward the Exterior Surface Restoration Project, which is about to begin. This mammoth project includes stripping Lucy down to her bare metal, treating the surface for rust and repainting her. The project is expected to take two years to complete at a staggering cost in excess of $500,000.
All donations made to Lucy are tax deductible.
Lucy is now open every day; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. The summer schedule begins June 10, when Monday through Saturday hours will become 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.