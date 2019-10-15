Save seeds to re-create your garden — sort of —next year

Question: I want to start saving seeds from my garden this year. Where do I start?
Answer: Collecting and saving your own seeds can be a very rewarding hobby. It can allow you, over time, to create a variety that is unique to your garden as you collect seeds only from those plants and flowers that have the qualities you desire most.
For those saving seeds for the first time, I would recommend starting with flowers, particularly annuals. Annuals are the easiest because they are the most prolific at producing seed, but perennials and biennials are also very possible. Most flowers need no special attention to encourage seeds to sprout, just a little patience to allow them to mature on the stem. If you want to try your hand at saving vegetable seeds, start with beans and peas.
Flowering plants should have their seeds collected when the flowers have turned brown and dried up. You want to look for the stem leading to the flower to be brown and even somewhat shriveled as well. Keep in mind that the living plant feeds the seeds to maturity, so if you clip them too early, they will not mature to usable seed. Keep a zip-top bag or container with you as you walk through the garden so you can snip the seed head off and collect it.
Once you have collected your seeds, they need to be air-dried on newspaper or in shallow containers that allow plenty of air circulation. Spread seeds and pods in a single layer, allowing some space between them. Seeds need to be dried completely before mold sets in. Drying may take a week to four weeks depending on humidity levels and seed size. After they have dried, you can strain the chaff and litter before placing them in paper envelopes or lidded jars to store and keep out moisture. If even the slightest bit of moisture is left, mold will develop. Be sure to label your seeds with the name and date collected, then store your seeds in a cool, dry place.
Saving seeds from fruits and vegetables can be easy as well. The best way to dry beans is to allow them to dry on the plant outside before harvesting and then removing them from the pod for storage. Vegetables like broccoli, greens, carrots, and more will "bolt" and go to seed when temperatures rise. You can harvest seeds from these vegetables much the same way you harvest and dry seeds from flowers. For wetter seeds like tomatoes, you will need to clean and dry the seeds. You can smear the seeds on a paper towel and allow them to dry completely. Once they are dry you can remove leftover fruit pieces before storing.
Seed saving takes some practice. Not every seed will produce a plant next year and not all plants will look like their parents. Successes are amazing and inevitable failures will be a wonderful learning experience. There will be a few surprises along the way. However, your sense of accomplishment as you share your seeds with friends and family will be worth it all.
For more information on saving seeds, you can contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact the Master Gardener Helpline at 609-625-0056. Cape May County Residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
Atlantic County Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions and take samples for plant identification or diagnoses throughout the county the fall. You can find us at the Hammonton Green Day Festival, Sept. 21. We also will be available at the following Atlantic County Library branches evenings from 5:30 to 8 p.m.: Egg Harbor Township, Oct. 16, Nov. 20; Mays Landing, Oct. 16, Nov. 14; Ventnor, Oct. 16, Nov. 14; Pleasantville, Oct. 21, Nov. 18; Egg Harbor City, Nov. 5; Hammonton, Nov. 6; Galloway Township, Nov. 7; Brigantine, Nov. 13, and Somers Point, Nov. 19.
Are you interested in becoming a Rutgers Master Gardener? We are having an information session and preview class on October 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office located at 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Dr. Gary Pavlis, Atlantic County Agriculture Agent, will give a short preview class over Backyard Grapes. Certified Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about the program and share their experiences. RSVP appreciated, but not required. Please call 609-625-0056.
Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include “garden question” in the subject line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.