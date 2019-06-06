Scholarship awardees named at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

ATLANTIC CITY — A highlight of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Symposium was the presentation of $20,000 in Scott E. Monk, D.O., Memorial Scholarship Fund awards.
The Monk family established the Scott E. Monk, D.O. Scholarship Fund to honor the life and teachings of the former medical director of the Trauma Center at ARMC. The scholarship is open to AtlantiCare and Acuity HealthCare employees and their dependents. In the past eleven years, the fund has awarded more than $100 thousand in scholarships.
The 2019 awardees:
• Marie DeBerry, pharmacy technician II, ARMC Mainland Campus, of Galloway Township, is pursuing a doctorate in pharmacy at Creighton University.
• Cristina Patiag, R.N., AtlantiCare Hospice, of Egg Harbor Township, is pursuing a master's degree in nursing at Stockton University.
• Courtney Reed, of Smithville is pursuing a bachelor's degree in nursing at the University Alabama.
• Ronnel Alumia, of Mays Landing, an RN, BSN, wound care manager at Acuity Specialty Hospital of Southern New Jersey, Atlantic City, is pursuing a master's degree in nursing in adult gerontology at Walden University.
Healthcare professionals from across the country attended the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s 21st annual Trauma Symposium. Experts included those from AtlantiCare, its clinical partners and other hospitals and healthcare organizations that shared best practices for care of the trauma patients.