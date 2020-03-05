NORTHFIELD — Catholics were entering ahead of the 4:30 p.m. Mass at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish and before anyone walked through the doors of the church, they stopped to look at the statue of scourged Jesus in the foyer. Some for a moment and more to get a closer look or to say a prayer.
The statue that will grace the foyer of St. Gianna Church through the end of Lent dates back to 1932 when it was originally manufactured in Chicago. In 1936, it was purchased for the newly constructed Our Lady of Czestochowa in Philadelphia. It remained there until the parish closed in 2003. It was only on display during lent.
According to passionofjesus.com, the statue is said to be the vision Marie Rose Farron of Canada, who saw the image in a dream and relayed it to an artist who sculpted the statue.
The statue has been a pilgrim since 2003, traveling from church to church for the Lenten season. The Rev. Anthony J. Manuppella said it took two years to bring it to Northfield. “I understand the statue is somewhat controversial but it is a reflection of how Jesus suffered to save all of us,” Manuppella said. “I wanted everyone who comes in to see the pain and suffering that Jesus endured to save all of us. That is why we are going to have the church open additional hours, so that people have the chance to see this special representation of Jesus during Lent.”
Nancy Esposito, of Hammonton, frequently attends the Saturday evening Mass at St. Gianna. When asked what she thought about the statue of Jesus scourged she said, “We did this to him, and he went through all the pain and suffering to save all of us.”
Parishioner Pat Mason looked at the statue and remarked about the eyes and the pain that seems to be in Jesus' eyes. “The statue looks like he was in so much pain, the cuts, the rope around his hands and just the pain from sweating with all those open wounds must have been incredibly painful.”
More stopped and commented on the statue’s eyes, that they are filled with pain and on the verge of tears. Most stopped and read the literature available or took a moment to write down an intersession and drop it in the basket at the foot of the statue.
The statue will be available to be seen through Wednesday, April 8, during the following times: 8 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
