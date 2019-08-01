During my high school days the Press of Atlantic City had a sports writer named Ed Nichterlein. This column is patterned after the columns of Nichterlein
At the time there were only four high school sports- football, baseball, track, and basketball. Nichterlein kept track of every point you scored and he had a summary at the end of each season showing individual and team statistics,
Fortunately my mother kept a scrapbook of clippings of my accomplishments. Today it’s a treasure to share with the grandkids. Also, the accomplishments of my children, grandchildren and friends are used in the weekly Scrapbook. I would urge parents and grandparents to keep scrapbooks for their children. Some day they will be a family treasure.
Turning back the pages to…
1976-The late Jim King was named Captain of the Brigantine City Beach Patrol a position that he held until 1994.
1991-Jim Masino was the BCBP Lifeguard of the Year and Mike Rynkiewicz copped the Rookie of the Year title.
1991-Tiffany Miller led the Holy Spirit softball team with a .468 batting average. (Tiffany would go on to Rowan were she made the NCAA All-American team.)
1992-The Atlantic High crew team included locals Sean Daley, Arnaud Voermans, Mike Hiltner, Robbie Koch. Spirit rowers were Brian Mc Fadden, Bruce Hunt, and Brendan Kelly.
1996-J.R. Henry was named as the head coach of the Holy Spirit swimming team. He was assisted by former Spartan swimming champion Michael Brooks.
2008-Carly Burbridge and Megan Coffman helped the Holy Spirit Quad take third place in the Nationals
2010-Mike and Matt Staunton won straight sets to lead the Atlantic High tennis team to an opening day win over Vineland.
2013-The Holy Spirit 4x400 Relay team of Kristy Goff, Isabella Desario, Iyanna Plummer, and Christine Conaghy won the Non Public B championship breaking their own school record set two weeks ago with a time of 4:13.24.
2014-Holy Spirit stunned unbeaten Holy Cross 54-36 to reach their fifth straight state championship game. The 4-5 Spartans shocked the 10-0 Lancers in perhaps the biggest upset in school history. Local running back Nick Cordivari scored the first touchdown of the game and had a key interception. This 54 point onslaught was done against an undefeated team that had blown out its last three opponents 121-0.
2016-Tommy Trockenbrod was honored for over 20 years coaching Little League Baseball at the opening ceremony of the Brigantine Baseball League on Saturday. Congressman Frank LoBiondo threw out the first pitch. Congratulations to Tom and all the coaches, players, sponsors, and parents who are involved in this great traditional program
2018-the Holy Spirit crew with Charles Murray, Owen Gresham, Tom Hunter and Jake Curan captured the 1500 race in 5 minutes 24 seconds. Spirit with one of the smallest crews won impressive races. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
2018- Jared Gabrysz pitched and hit Atlantic High to a win over Bridgeton. Jared struck out 13 batters in 6 innings. He also went 3 -3 with two doubles and three RBIs in a stellar performance. Patrick Feehan drove in Gabrycz for the only Viking run in a 10-1 loss to Egg Harbor Twp. (The Atlantic County record for strikeouts is 19 in a 7 inning game set by Holy Spirit’s Fred Ciolorito in 1954.)