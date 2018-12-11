Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Seals have started to arrive; keep your distance and call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center

At the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, our busy season has just begun. We are the only rescue organization for marine mammals in the state of New Jersey, which means we take care of any seals that may come up on the beaches during these winter months.

The four types of seals that frequent New Jersey are the grey, harbor, harp and hooded. We admit seals into our hospital for a variety of illnesses and injuries, including lung infections, shark bites and human-related issues. When they have healed, we are usually able to release them back into the wild.

If you happen to come across a seal on the beach, please keep a safe distance — 150 feet is the recommended distance by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Seals have very sharp teeth and will bite you if they become frightened. The most important step is for you to call us at 609-266-0538 and let us know about the animal’s presence.

Most of the time, seals are up on the beach to rest and rejuvenate themselves before heading back out for swimming and hunting. However, we still like to check each and every one to make sure they are OK and also determine that it is definitely a seal. Seals are sometimes confused with river otters, which are also found in our area. River otters are usually smaller than seals, have paws instead of flippers, and have external ear flaps. Otters are also notorious for leaving behind a mess after eating, whereas seals usually swallow their meals whole and in the water.

You can visit the Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the exception of Dec. 29, when we will be closed, or call us at 609-266-0538. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/njmarinemammal or see mmsc.org.

We thank you in advance for letting us know of any seal sightings.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.