Seashore Construction puts up paddle prize money

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Paddleboarders and rowers racing around Absecon Island next month will once again be competing for prize money split amongst the top finishersM thanks to Seashore Construction sponsoring the event.

Seashore Construction, an exterior remodeling and construction company based in Egg Harbor Township, signed on as the presenting sponsor for the 12th annual Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation Paddle For A Cause, Saturday, June 8, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

Cash prizes of $800 for first place, $350 for second place and $150 for third place will be awarded for the 22.5-mile race around Absecon Island in the following categories: men's open prone, men's 14-foot and longer stand up paddleboard, women's open prone and women's 14-foot and longer stand up paddleboard. In addition, the foundation will offer smaller purses to the top three overall finishers in two newly announced categories, the Surf Ski and OC-1.

To date, nearly 30 people have raised more than $4,300 for the event. All paddlers and virtual paddlers are required to raise $200 to participate, with proceeds benefiting the foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grants to financially assist people with cancer. Last year, the event raised more than $100,000 with more than 100 participants.

The 22.5-mile paddleboard race around Absecon Island begins and ends at Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. The course was designed by Mike May to challenge racers as a reminder that they are helping people struggling with cancer.

There are also 4-mile and 8-mile noncompetitive back bay paddles and an 8-mile back bay race that go to The Wonder Bar in Atlantic City. Those unable to paddle can volunteer to raise funds by creating an online profile and sharing on social media. Virtual Paddlers who raise the minimum $200 entry fee will receive a swag bag, entry into the after party and race gear that is provided to all paddlers.

After the action on the water, an after party and awards ceremony will be held 4 p.m. at The Deck at Golden Nugget. The party is included with registration and $25 to all others. See TheDRCF.org for information.

