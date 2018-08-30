BRIGANTINE — Can’t believe summer is almost over and so is the Brigantine Art Walk for the season.
This coming Saturday, Sept. 1, the artists of the Brigantine Art Walk will be gathering 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the city ball field on Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets for our final event of the summer.
Over 35 artists will line the sidewalks with a creative collection of art for the visitors to see and purchase. Visitors can expect to stroll up and down to see an array of art styles and mediums, including oil on canvas, engraving, pottery, photography, jewelry-making, watercolor and acrylics.
Among the artists showing on Sept. 1 will be Brigantine local artists Jane Ann Hart, Connie Pyatt, Karl Pyatt, Donna Swiatek, Patricia Duus and Heather Anton.
The event at the city ball field begins at 10 a.m., goes until 5 p.m. and is rain or shine. It is sure to be a great day with unexpected talent. There is no fee for admission to this event. Free parking is available at the field and on surrounding streets.
Brigantine Art Walk is a celebration of art. The purpose of the Art Walk is to showcase the talented local artists and their work. The Jersey Shore has a diverse palette of talent up and down the coast, and we want to bring these talented artists to Brigantine.
Staying updated on Brigantine Art Walk happenings and artists is easy. Like us on Facebook at Brigantine Art Walk, follow us on Instagram at Brigantine Art Walk and Twitter @BBArtWalk. #BrigantineArtWalk